Moscow to begin 2nd stage of restrictions withdrawal on June 1

Moscow authorities will begin the second stage of withdrawal of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus on June 1, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in his blog.



"Since June 1, 2020, we will begin the second stage of withdrawal of restrictions, reopening many retail and services industry businesses, and allowing residents to walk in parks, albeit with restrictions," the Mayor wrote.



Moscow residents will be allowed to have walks outdoors since June 1, only three times a week at most, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Wednesday.



"Residents will be allowed to go out of general outdoors walks between 09:00 and 21:00, but only three times a week at most - two times during working days and one time during weekend," the Mayor said, adding that schedule of "outdoors days" will be published at the mos.ru website, Yandex website and mobile applications.



The Mayor urged the residents to limit their walk radius by 2 km away from their homes, TASS reported.



Moscow residents will not need digital passes for walks and fitness outdoors, Sobyanin said his personal blog. "Digital passes will not be needed for walks and fitness outdoors," he said.