New orbital station to become Russia’s entire orbital group’s HQ

The new orbital station that Russia will begin designing shortly, will become the headquarters for the entire Russian orbital group, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said.

"This will be a platform for useful load, i.e. the station itself will provide observation and other important functions for maintenance of the entire orbital group," TASS cited him as saying.

"It will become a some kind of a headquarters for the entire Russian orbital group," Rogozin said.