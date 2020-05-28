74 COVID-19 patients die in New York over past 24 hours

New York governor Andrew Cuomo reported 74 additional deaths in the state from COVID-19 over the past day, the New York Times reported.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has exceeded 100,000, according to the latest figures provided on Wedensday by Johns Hopkins University whose calculations are based on the data from federal and local authorities.



To date, 1,695,766 people the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, while the number of deaths due to complications caused by the virus related diseased totaled 100,047. 384,902 people have recovered.

According to the latest statistics, over 5.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and about 350,000 deaths have been reported.