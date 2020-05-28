U.S. ends waivers for nations in Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States was ending waivers in its sanctions for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord



"Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days," Pompeo said in a Tweet Wednesday. "Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end. Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on the regime."

The waivers being eliminated relate to projects at Iran’s Arak heavy water research reactor, regulation of enriched uranium at the Tehran Research Reactor and the disposal of spent and scrap research reactor fuel out of Iran. The U.S. will give companies working at these sites 60 days to come into compliance before risking sanctions.



A separate waiver for the Bushehr nuclear power plant "to ensure safety of operations" is being extended for another days 90 days, The AFP reported.



"We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran’s nuclear program and can modify this waiver at any time," Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department.