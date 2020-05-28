Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discuss global energy market

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud have discussed the global energy market over the phone, and stressed the importance of the OPEC+ deal, the presidential office said in a statement.

"The sides continued their discussion of the developments on the global energy market. Both sides noted the importance of the joint efforts to reach the OPEC+ agreements on reducing oil production in April," the statement reads.

It was noted that they agreed to continue close coordination on this issue between the energy ministries

Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince also touched on current issues of bilateral cooperation following Vladimir Putin’s visit to Riyadh last October.

The Russian president extended his greetings to Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud on Eid al-Fitr.