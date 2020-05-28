Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Idlib
Turkey’s defense ministry has announced the death of a Turkish soldier in Syria's Idlib.
In a statement, the ministry said the soldier was wounded in an explosion and died later in a hospital. It said the explosion took place in an area about 250 meters south of a road patrolled by Turkish forces.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, The Associated Press reported.
At least 66 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib this year.
Vestnik Kavkaza
