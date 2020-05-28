Main » News

Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Idlib

Turkey’s defense ministry has announced the death of a Turkish soldier in Syria's Idlib.

In a statement, the ministry said the soldier was wounded in an explosion and died later in a hospital. It said the explosion took place in an area about 250 meters south of a road patrolled by Turkish forces. 

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, The Associated Press reported.

At least 66 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib this year.

