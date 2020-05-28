Public transport, restaurants, shopping mallsreopening in Georgia

Restaurants, shopping malls and public transport will soon resume work in Georgia, the country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.



Starting May 29 all types of municipal transport will be restored, including the Tbilisi Metro and buses, which have been closed since March 31. Mini-buses will also resume operations.



Gakharia said that wearing face masks will be mandatory in public transport.



"Taking the economic and social interests of our citizens into account, we have decided to make the imposed restrictions easier: from May 29, all types of municipal transport, including the metro, will be reopened and this will be done only in accordance with specific rules, it will be mandatory to wear face masks", Agenda.ge cited him as saying.

Starting June 1 all types of produce markets, stores, shopping malls, restaurants with outdoor seating areas will reopen.



Starting June 8 restaurants and hotels that have passed the inspections of the Ministry of Health and have the appropriate permits will reopen.



Gakharia said that the spread of the coronavirus is under control in Georgia and now is the time to strengthen the economy.



Georgia is set to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and international tourism starting July 1.