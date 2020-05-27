Main » News

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: "I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day and wish every citizen of Azerbaijan robust health, joy, love and happiness!"

"May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan!" she added.

Bütün Azərbaycan xalqını 28 May - Respublika Günü münasibətilə səmimi-qəlbdən təbrik edirəm, hər bir Azərbaycan vətəndaşına möhkəm cansağlığı, sevinc, sevgi və səadət arzulayıram! Qoy müstəqilliyimiz əbədi olsun! Uca Tanrı doğma Azərbaycanımızı qorusun! ⠀ Искренне поздравляю весь азербайджанский народ по случаю 28 Мая – Дня Республики, желаю каждому гражданину Азербайджана крепкого здоровья, радости, любви и счастья! Да будет вечной наша независимость! Пусть Всевышний бережёт наш родной Азербайджан!

