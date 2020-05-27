Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.
In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: "I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day and wish every citizen of Azerbaijan robust health, joy, love and happiness!"
"May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan!" she added.
Vestnik Kavkaza
