Boeing resumes production of 737 Max planes

Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX at a "low" rate following two deadly crashes that led to the aircraft's global grounding by regulators, the company said.



The jet hasn't flown commercially since March 2019 and is still a number of key steps away from being cleared for service by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.



Boeing said work on the MAX had resumed at the company's Renton, Washington factory as it implements initiatives to enhance workplace safety and product quality, THE AFP reported.



"We've been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger," said Walt Odisho, vice president and general manager of the 737 program.



The aerospace giant had shut production in January amid uncertainty over when regulators would clear the jet to fly again.