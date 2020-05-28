COVID-19 recoveries in Moscow exceed 70,000

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries have risen by 3,793 to 40,682, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said.

"Another 3,793 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries have reached 71,251," she pointed out.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that another 41 patients with COVID-19 died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the total death toll from the disease in the Russian capital to 2,034, TASS reported.

As many as 300,000 people in Russia remain under medical observation over the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

According to the watchdog, more than 9.7 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far with 285,000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.