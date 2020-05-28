Armenia marks First Republic Day

Today Armenia celebrates the national holiday - the First Republic Day.

On May 28, 1918, Armenia achieved independence, seceding from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic, which formed after the collapse of the Russian Empire.

The First Republic existed only for two years. On December 2, 1920, the government led by Prime Minister Simon Vratsyan signed an agreement with the RSFSR, and the Armenian SSR was formed. It existed until the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

Since 1992, May 28 is formally celebrated in Armenia as Republic Day, and it is a non-working day.

Despite the fact that the Republic of Armenia existed in that status for a relatively short period, May 28th remains an important date for the country’s residents.