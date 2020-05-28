153 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases to 738.



573 of the 738 patients have recovered, while 12 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



As of today, 153 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, with Georgia maintaining a low infection rate.



Two of the new cases are the contacts of already infected individuals, while the remaining one is a truck driver.



Georgia has already lifted the state of emergency restrictions and started to reopen its economy.