Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains at 0.97

Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate did not change in the past 24 hours and remains at 0.97, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has dropped by 0.02 to 0.83.



Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has remained at or below 1 for the past 15 days.



Russia’s regions with the highest number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow Region (0.94), St. Petersburg (0.98), the Krasnodar Region (0.92), the Rostov Region (0.92), the Kaluga Region (0.82) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.71).



The number of people who died from coronavirus in Russia increased by 174, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



The same number of deaths were recorded on May 26, it is the highest single-day number of fatalities so far. The crisis center identified 161 deaths Wednesday.



Overall, 4,142 people died in Russia from the virus or 1.09% of all infections, while it was 1.07% on Wednesday.



In particular, over the past 24 hours, 71 people died in Moscow, 21 each died in the Moscow Region and the Dagestan Region, nine fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg and six each in the Tula Region and the Nizhny Novgorod Region.