Iran Ready to Share Experiences in Coronavirus Fight with Azerbaijan

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki expressed the country’s readiness to share the experiences in the fight against the novel coronavirus with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tasnim news agency reports.

In a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Ogtay Shiraliyev, Namaki thanked the neighboring country for the assistance it provided to Iran during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are ready to share Iran’s successful experiences in the battle with the coronavirus and also use (Azerbaijan’s) experiences,” he added.

Namaki highlighted Tehran’s great achievements in this battle and said they were made despite the cruel US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In less than two months, Iran turned from an importer of health care and medical products such as face masks, protective gowns, disinfectants and coronavirus test kits into an exporter of the items, Namaki added, also stressing the country’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing ventilators.

Shiraliyev, for his part, hailed Iran’s accomplishments in containing the infectious disease, and called for joint sessions of the two countries’ specialists and epidemiologists to exchange experiences and information on fighting COVID-19.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said on Thursday that more than 112,000 coronavirus patients in the country have fully recovered from the disease.