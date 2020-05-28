Restrictions to stay in Moscow until COVID-19 vaccine is ready — mayor
Restrictive measures, introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, will stay in Moscow until the vaccine is ready, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 TV channel, TASS reports.
"I am afraid that the 'self-preservation' regime, the regime of all these sanitary restrictions, will last long — until we get the vaccine," he said.
Meanwhile, the mayor noted that Moscow residents should not "always live locked away." "We must live a normal life: shop, communicate, stroll, but abiding by these elementary requirements that are an axiom in many countries," Sobyanin said.
The mayor underscored that reality dictates self-imposed restrictions. "These minimal restrictions are required to secure life and health of relatives, so that we do not roll back to that difficult situation," the mayor commented.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe