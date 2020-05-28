Restrictions to stay in Moscow until COVID-19 vaccine is ready — mayor

Restrictive measures, introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, will stay in Moscow until the vaccine is ready, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 TV channel, TASS reports.

"I am afraid that the 'self-preservation' regime, the regime of all these sanitary restrictions, will last long — until we get the vaccine," he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor noted that Moscow residents should not "always live locked away." "We must live a normal life: shop, communicate, stroll, but abiding by these elementary requirements that are an axiom in many countries," Sobyanin said.

The mayor underscored that reality dictates self-imposed restrictions. "These minimal restrictions are required to secure life and health of relatives, so that we do not roll back to that difficult situation," the mayor commented.