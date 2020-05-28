Boris Johnson says people can meet in bubbles of six after UK passes five tests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced people are allowed to meet outside in groups of six as lockdown measures are eased further, Metro reports.

He says people in England are allowed to meet in ‘bubbles’ of six from different households – as long as it is outdoors and maintaining a two-metre social distance. Meeting in private outdoor spaces is allowed.

It comes after he confirmed the UK is meeting the five tests the government has set out to ensure there will be no second peak of coronavirus. The PM announced at this afternoon’s press conference: ‘I know the toll the lockdown has taken on families and friends who have been unable to see each other. ‘So from Monday, we will allow up to six people to meet outside, provided those from different households continue strictly to observe social distancing rules by staying two metres apart.

At the moment, as you know, people can meet in parks but not in private gardens and this was a cautious first step. But we know that there is no difference in the health risk.

‘So we will now allow people to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces. These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or both grandparents at once.

‘And I know for many people this will be a long-awaited and joyful moment. But I must stress that to control the virus everyone needs to stay alert, act responsibly, strictly observe social distancing rules and stay two metres apart from those you do not live with.’