Council Of EU Extends Sanctions Against Syria For 1 Year Until June 1, 2021 - Statement
The Council of the European Union on Thursday prolonged sanctions against Syria for one year, until June 1, 2021, according to a statement, Sputnik reports.
"The Council today extended EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime for one additional year, until 1 June 2021," the statement read.
The council removed two people and one company form the list as they had "halted their sanctionable behaviour."
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe