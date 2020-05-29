World's oldest man passes away

The world's oldest man has died at the age of 112.



Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, became the oldest man in February following the death of Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan, who was also 112.



Weighton was born in Hull, East Yorkshire, on 29 March 1908. He celebrated his last birthday behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 lockdown.



During his lifetime Mr Weighton worked as an engineer, spending time in Taiwan, Japan and Canada, BBC reported.



He is survived by his children David and Dorothy, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.