UFC head says no to Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White shot down the rumors of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Irish fighter Conor McGregor after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ called out McGregor on Twitter earlier this week and offered the Irishman a title shot at welterweight.

"Listen, the next title fight for Usman is going to be one of these guys: it’s gonna be Colby (Covington), Masvidal, (Leon) Edwards. It’s going to be one of those guys. It’s not gonna be Conor McGregor," ESPN cited White as saying.

Asked about his interest in Masvidal running back the BMF fight with Diaz, White indicated he would rather see Masvidal in a fight with Usman for the actual welterweight belt, NNA Weekly reported.

"I would rather see the UFC title be defended than the BMF title. Anything is possible, but those are the fights that make sense right now."