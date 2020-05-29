Georgia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 746.



Six of the eight new patients were under quarantine, while two others are from Bolnisi municipality.



As of today, 158 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. 576 of the 746 patients have recovered, while 12 others have died.



All municipal transport systems have resumed today. Passengers must wear face masks while using municipal transport.



Employees of city halls and the patrol police will stand at bus stops to monitor the number of passengers on public transport.



Tbilisi City Hall said that if there is a need additional restrictions will be imposed, Agenda.ge reported.