COVID-19 recoveries in Moscow exceed 74,000

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries have risen by almost 3,5 to 40,682, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said.



"Another 3,474 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries have reached 74,725," she said.



Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 232 to 4,374 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



The previous high of 174 was reported on May 26 and 28, TASS reported.