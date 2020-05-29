North Korea avoids COVID-19 epidemic

Due to strict lockdown measures North Korea managed to keep COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus out of its territory, which makes it almost the only country in the world that avoided the epidemic, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said.



"We can say that North Korea is almost the only country in the world that currently dodged the epidemic and, while the borders are shut down, there is no danger that the disease will infiltrate [the country]. This is a great achievement and a big positive," TASS cited him as saying.



At the same time, the Russian diplomat stressed, "a colossal challenge is also tied to this fact which the country will face in the future."

"Scientists claim that the humanity is obtaining immunity by now going through difficult challenges related to the disease, hospitalizations, suffering and deaths," he added.

"If it truly is like that, North Koreans will probably be the only nation in the world who will not get a collective immunity to the disease by managing a complicated task of keeping the virus out of their home," Matsegora pointed out.