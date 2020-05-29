Armenia's COVID-19 cases surpass 8,600
Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 460 in the past twenty-four hours to 8,676, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.
A total of 3,297 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness in the past day and 7 patients died.
Fatalities in the republic have reached 120 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the ministry said.
Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.
Vestnik Kavkaza
