Armenia's COVID-19 cases surpass 8,600

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 460 in the past twenty-four hours to 8,676, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

A total of 3,297 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness in the past day and 7 patients died. 

Fatalities in the republic have reached 120 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the ministry said.

Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.  

