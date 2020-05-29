Study: eating almonds can improve vascular health

Research led by Dr. Wendy Hall, Reader in Nutritional Sciences at King's College London and published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that replacing popular snacks such as biscuits and crisps with almonds can improve endothelial function, a key indicator of vascular health, and lower 'bad' LDL-cholesterol.



Participants who had above average cardiovascular disease risk consumed almonds or a calorie-matched control snack in the six-week randomised control, parallel-arm trial. Researchers compared cardiometabolic health markers between the two groups.



Researchers examined a four-day food diary from 6,802 adults and found that UK adults who eat almonds have a healthier diet, as they have higher reported intakes of protein, total fat, vitamin C, fiber, potassium and other healthy supplements. They also had lower intakes of trans-fatty acids, total carbohydrate, sugar and sodium.

The improvement in endothelial function and LDL-cholesterol levels suggests that replacing typical snacks with almonds, as 20% of total calorie intake, has the potential to reduce adjusted relative cardiovascular disease risk by 32%.