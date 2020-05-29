Russia reports 8572 new COVID-19 cases in a day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia recorded over the past day has risen by 8,572, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases have reached 387,623. The total number of recovered patients has grown to 159,257.

Over the past day, 2332 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow, 773 in the Moscow region, 369 in St. Petersburg.



Meanwhile, Russia has recorded 232 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia has climbed to 4,374.