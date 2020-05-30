Georgian PM - We must hold the best and ideal elections in this country

We must hold the best and ideal elections in this country, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said during his speech in the Parliament, InterPressNews reports.

He said the next six months would be "extremely difficult in terms of epidemics and economic challenges."

“When people are controlled by instincts, emotions, speak angrily, shaking hands, yelling instead of objective and meaningful opposition, unfortunately, these seem to be the conditions under which we will have to work for the next six months. I hope and I am sure in the wisdom of our citizens, I am confident in their support and I am sure that with their support and their decision the further parliament will be much better, much more meaningful and much more competent, ”Gakharia said.