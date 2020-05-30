Global coronavirus cases approach 6 million amid widespread relaxation of restrictions

As much of the world grapples to find the path forward, with the deadly virus still spreading in some places and a vaccine at best a distant reality, global cases are approaching 6 million with at least 359,000 dead since the virus emerged in China late last year, Daily Sabah reports.

In terms of the total number of cases and fatalities, the U.S. leads with over 1.7 million cases and 101,000 deaths. The second-highest number of cases has been confirmed in Brazil with over 438,000, followed by Russia with nearly 380,000, the U.K. with over 270,000, Spain with nearly 238,000 patients, Italy with over 231,000 cases, France with over 186,000 infections and Germany with above 183,000 cases.