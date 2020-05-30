Uzbekistan extends quarantine till June 15

Uzbekistan has extended quarantine measures until June 15 while easing some lockdown restrictions to allow many businesses to reopen, the Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Restrictions are eased in districts, towns and cities depending on the sanitary and epidemiological situation of COVID-19, which Uzbek authorities have divided into red, yellow and green levels of quarantine severity.

In green zones, in addition to tour operators, travel agencies, hotels, children's summer camps, recreational and sports centers will start opening and people are allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies with no more than 30 relatives.

The commission said to prepare national football clubs for international and domestic football competitions while the national league games will start from June 5 without spectators.

Uzbekistan has registered 3,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths and 2,728 recoveries so far.