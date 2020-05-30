Nearly 150,000 people infected with Covid-19 in Iran

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran is close to 150,000, the official representative of the country's Ministry of Health, Kianoush Jahanpour said today.

Over the past day, 2,282 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Iran, 57 people died, according to the agency’s statement, RIA Novosti reports.

Since February 19, 148,950 people were infected in the country, 116,827 patients recovered, 7,734 died.