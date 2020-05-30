Militants start fight in Sunzha

According to Ingushetia’s emergency response team, today, the regime of counter-terrorist operation was introduced in Sunzha: a fight between security forces and a gang of militants started on Demchenko Street.

At the moment, the militants are blocked. CTO takes place within the borders of Chkalov, Pliev, Druzhba, Visaitov, Yuzhnaya and Gardanov streets.

“The situation is under control. We ask citizens to remain calm, not to allow chaos and riots, and not to interfere in the actions of law enforcement agencies, ”TASS cites the team’s report.