Putin suggests to allow Russians to travel abroad
Today, at a meeting of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to allow Russians trips abroad to the countries, where the epidemiological situation has already improved.
“In many countries, the coronavirus restrictions are being lifted. First of all, it is done by countries dependent on tourism. Everything is clear. Together with our specialists, doctors, sanitary workers, we need to understand how to work in this area,” the Kremlin quotes the president as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
