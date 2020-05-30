Main » News

Militants eliminated in Ingushetia

Militants eliminated in Ingushetia

According to Ingushetia’s law enforcement agency, this year's first counter-terrorism operation in the republic ended in Sunzha: the militants were eliminated.

“The active phase is completed, there is no shooting,” the representative of the security forces said, TASS informs.

During the clash, one of the buildings went on fire. “The outbuilding in the industrial zone, where the militants were hiding, caught fire,” RIA Novosti informs.

800 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars