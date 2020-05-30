Militants eliminated in Ingushetia

According to Ingushetia’s law enforcement agency, this year's first counter-terrorism operation in the republic ended in Sunzha: the militants were eliminated.

“The active phase is completed, there is no shooting,” the representative of the security forces said, TASS informs.

During the clash, one of the buildings went on fire. “The outbuilding in the industrial zone, where the militants were hiding, caught fire,” RIA Novosti informs.