Crimea extends isolation for elderly until June 15

Today, the Crimean government issued a decree according to which citizens over 65 are required to remain in self-isolation for another two weeks, until June 15.

"For the period until June 15, 2020, we oblige citizens over the age of 65 ... not to leave their place of residence, except in cases of a direct threat to life and health," the document published on the website of the Crimean Government, reads.

A similar restriction applies to people with chronic diseases.