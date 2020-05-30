Georgian citizen dies in Istanbul

According to the Georgian First Channel, a Georgian citizen died yesterday as a result of an explosion in the boiler room in istanbul.

It is specified that a victim is a 45-year-old resident of Georgia, whose name is not disclosed. A 55-year-old woman, a Turkish citizen, also died as a result of the explosion.

Recall that the accident occurred in Bashaksehir, Istanbul. According to preliminary data, a gas leak caused the explosion.