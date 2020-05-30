Arthur Vanetsyan calls Nikol Pashinyan pseudo savior

Today, at the founding congress of the Hayrenik party, a rogue politician, former head of the National Security Council of Armenia, Arthur Vanetsyan called the current Armenian authorities led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ‘Internet leaders’ and ‘pseudo saviors’.

“Our people need leaders who will feel, consider and declare themselves the power of the whole people, regardless of their preferences. We need a power that will unite the people around the solution of existing problems, and will not play on the momentary emotions,” Sputnik-Armenia quotes the politician as saying.