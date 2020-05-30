Authorities call for mobilization of National Guard in Minnesota

Gov. Walz has called for the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard, KSTP.com informs. Minneapolis Mayor Frey in a media briefing said that many protesters are from out of state. St. Paul Mayor Carter in the same media briefing said that all protesters arrested Friday night in to Saturday morning are from out of state.

Minnesota state officials addressed the continued violent protests in Minneapolis early Saturday morning and gave a bleak picture of the resources available to quell the ongoing arson and chaos in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer, KSTP.com recalls.