Merkel refused to attend G7 summit because of Nord Stream-2, Pushkov says

Senator Alexei Pushkov suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to go to the G7 summit because she did not agree with US President Donald Trump on the future of the Russian Nord Stream-2 project.

“So far, Merkel has decided not to attend the G7 summit in the United States. The reason, of course, is not the epidemic - it is in recession in Germany - but a sharp disagreement with Trump, including on Nord Stream-2. Trump, they say, is very unhappy,” he wrote in Twitter.