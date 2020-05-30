Tourists in Crimea to go through electronic registration

Main » News

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, Information and Communications of Crimea announced today, that an electronic tourist registration system has been introduced on the peninsula. Such a measure was adopted to ensure the safety of vacationers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The system is currently being developed on the basis of the State Service portal, but can also be launched on completely independent software.

