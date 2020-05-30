Authorities announce when cafes and restaurants will be opened in Moscow
Public catering enterprises in Moscow will resume work at the next stage of lifting restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic of the coronavirus, the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services, Alexei Nemeryuk said.
"At present, we are working out the appropriate formats with colleagues. Apparently, the opening of cafes and restaurants will take place on the next stage,” he told Russia 24.
Vestnik Kavkaza
