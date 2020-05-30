Pashinyan refuses to ask Georgia for medical help
Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to send a request for medical assistance to Georgia, saying that he would like to cope without outside help.
Recall, earlier the head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze said that Tbilisi was ready to help Yerevan with testing, medicines and even with the reception of patients, if such a request is received.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe