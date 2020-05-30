Russia acknowledges as effective first Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Russia approved the first drug against Covid-19. The relevant information appeared on the State Registry of Medicines.

“The trade name of the drug is Avifavir. The international non-proprietary or grouping or chemical name is Favipiravir,” the document reads.

In March, RDIF created a joint venture with the KhimRar company for the production of Favipiravir. A month ago, their joint venture entered the stage of clinical trials, which ended yesterday.