Armenia confirms a total of 9,282 COVID-19 cases

Armenia has confirmed 355 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 9,282, the health ministry reported.

"As of May 31, 11:00 AM, 9282 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 3386 recoveries and 131 deaths. 5715 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 58065 tests have been completed.

Thus, we have 355 new cases and 69 recoveries," the statement said, News.am reports.

"2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 50."