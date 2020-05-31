Azerbaijan eliminates some restrictions applied due to COVID-19

From May 31, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 15, 2020, Trend reports.

It was also decided to eliminate a number of restrictions under the special quarantine regime from 00:00 on May 31:

- the restriction regarding the number of employees of state structures in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district has been canceled;

- the work of large shopping centers and malls in the country is resumed (with the exception of children's and other entertainment centers, cinemas, and catering facilities inside them);

- organization of outdoor sports competitions without the participation of spectators is allowed;

- from 00.00 on May 31, customer service in restaurants, cafes, tea houses of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, as well as in all catering facilities will be carried out from 08:00 to 22:00 (the exception is the use of hookahs in all public catering facilities, organization of mass celebrations and other similar events with the participation of more than 10 people).

Violation of these rules entails administrative and criminal liability under the law. The need to observe personal hygiene rules, medical and preventive rules, minimize contact in public places, maintain social distance, wear protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection is once again brought to attention.