The situation in the United States continues to heat up. The situation in the state of Minnesota is completely out of control. Obviously, this explains the helpless statement of its governor Timothy Wals that local law enforcement officers do not have enough resources to restore and maintain order. This despite the fact that in Minneapolis - the main city of the state, units of the US National Guard appeared and a curfew was introduced.

“We don’t have enough people. We can’t carry out arrests when protesters show resistance,” the governor said. Employees of the National Guard were already involved in policing. Wals announced that he would probably have to mobilize about another thousand troops. "But this may not be enough. The city will have another hard night," he said.

President Donald Trump irritably hinted at Wals's inconsistency with his post. But as if Trump did not have to repeat these words in relation to some other heads of state and city administrations.

Riots covered more than a dozen cities. Not to mention the petty ones, where anarchy simply reigned supreme, in such cities as Denver and Columbus there were serious clashes between demonstrators and the police. The picketers took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York Houston. Albuquerque, Phoenix, Dallas and other cities.

It is noteworthy that in the Big Apple, the protesters supported Mayor Andrew Cuomo: “I fully understand the protesters. How many times do we still have to face this lesson in order to learn it.” The words were spoken at a briefing, and someone immediately remembered that Cuomo was a Democrat, and immediately suggested that the American Democrats, who were skilled in organizing color revolutions around the world, were now trying to stage a color revolution for Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

Such an assumption ceases to seem absurd, if we take into account the actions of CNN, a noticeably one-sided style of work on the side of the rebels, one in one resembling the work of their less eminent colleagues, in particular in the post-Soviet space. Ironically, CNN's headquarters in Atlanta was one of the victims of the unrest that CNN has struggled to portray as fair against the “worst President Donald Trump in US history.” As a result, the dispersed guardians of "better America" ​​smashed the CNN office, leaving in the process some memories from the popular restaurant located there and turning several police cars into hopeless scrap metal.

The actions of yet another mayor Democrat Muriel Bowser in Washington should be taken into account. She actually allowed the protesters to “roam”, limiting the actions of the police. President Trump sarcastically noted: “The same Bowser, who constantly seeks money and help, showed herself on the bad side, preventing the police from doing their duty, [say]“ not their job. ”That's great!”

So, a conflict with a strong shade of racial, who played against Trump on the eve of the presidential election, began to unfold in his direction. He himself, unlike the Democrats, behaves quite restrained and dignified. In particular, a series of his tweets completely absorbed and reflected the atmosphere of what was happening, being in time and place, which happens not so often in similar situations.

The president praised the actions of the members of the US Secret Service guarding him, quoting the word “protesters” exponentially when they began to besiege the White House. "The Secret Service of the USA worked perfectly last night. They were not only completely professional, but also very cool. I was inside, I saw every movement and couldn’t feel more secure. They gave me the opportunity to shout and chant anything to" protesters ", but quickly and tidily put things in order when someone crossed the permissible limits. They acted so quickly that they did not even have time to understand what was happening ... Nobody even came close to breaking through the fence. And if they broke through, they would greeted by the most vicious dogs and the most terrible weapons I have ever seen, "Trump wrote.

Recall that mass unrest was preceded by the death of 46-year-old black resident of Minneapolis George Floyd from the actions of policemen. He was suspected of making false documents and arrested. During the arrest, one of the police officers, who had previously been convicted of rough handling of colored ones, threw Floyd to the ground and crushed his neck with his knee. In the video frames distributed on the network, the detainee complains of asthma and asks for breathing, but in vain. Floyd, who lost consciousness, was taken to the hospital, but there they could no longer help him.

Immediately after this, protests against police brutality began in major state cities. The stock quickly grew into clashes with the police, and from the side there was a feeling that both sides wanted just such a development. Despite the subsequent announcement that a group of four police officers involved in Floyd's detention was fired and the main antihero will face trial on charges of manslaughter, riots spread to other states and cities. This gave rise to talk about their organized character, and the Democrats to be suspected of organizing all this action.