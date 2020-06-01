Tbilisi and Batumi top safe destinations in Europe
Georgia's capital of Tbilisi has been named the safest place to travel in Europe in 2020 amongst the cities selected by European Best Destinations, a travel website developed to promote culture and tourism in Europe.
The travel website has also selected Georgian Black Sea town of Batumi among the destinations least affected by COVID-19, Agenda.ge reported.
The website notes that as Georgia is reopening its borders to travellers on July 1, it is also implementing a series of health measures to protect both its citizens and travellers ‘for a safe and relaxing holiday’.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe