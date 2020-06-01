Austrian football team docked six points for breaking social distancing rules

The top team in the Austrian Bundesliga has been docked enough points to fall out of first place after admitting it held illegal practices that broke social distancing guidelines, according to Goal.com.

LASK was reportedly docked 12 points by the Bundesliga and fined €75,000 for holding four full-contact practices despite clubs only being cleared to play in small groups, Yahoo Sport reported.

The Austrian Bundesliga is split into a regular season, with a traditional 12-team table, and a championship round, where the top six teams play their own separate table from the bottom six. LASK (short for Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub) finished the regular season six points above second-place Red Bull Salzburg, but starts the championship round on June 3 in second place due to the punishment.

LASK now finds itself down three points to Salzburg, helmed by American manager Jesse Marsch, with 10 domestic matches to play in the season.