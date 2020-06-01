Wuhan reports no new asymptomatic cases for first time

Wuhan, the city in central China's Hubei Province previously hard hit by the novel coronavirus, reported no new asymptomatic cases Sunday, the first time since the provincial capital released figures on the virus carriers showing no symptoms.



The city conducted more than 60,000 nucleic acid tests on Sunday, finding no new asymptomatic cases, according to a statement issued Monday by the municipal health commission.



Wuhan started a campaign on May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases or people who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus.

"No new asymptomatic cases reported for the first time indicates the campaign has seen apparent effects," Xinhua cited the statement as saying.