4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Iran's Fars province

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Iran’s Fars province Monday morning, but there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The temblor hit an area near the city of Khonj at 4:29 am (local time) on Monday.



The epicenter, with a depth of 2 km, was determined to be at 27.8 degrees of north latitude and 53.31 degrees of east longitude, Tasnim reported.

The managing director of the Crisis Management Organization in Fars Province said there have been no reports of casualties so far.



The official added that rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society have been dispatched to the area for necessary help.