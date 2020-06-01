Moscow reports 2,060 new recoveries from COVID-19 

Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that 2,060 patients had recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Moscow in the past 24 hours.



"In the past 24 hours, 2,060 people have recovered after undergoing treatment. The total amount of people recovered after the infection has risen to 82,239," she said.



According to Rakova, in order to confirm that a patient has recovered, special tests are conducted by doctors. After being discharged from hospital, all patients who must still remain under supervision receive the corresponding recommendations, TASS reported.



Recovered Moscow residents aged 18 to 55 without chronic illnesses can become plasma donors. The donors must test negative for HIV, hepatitis B and C.