Dollar drops below 70 rubles

The dollar exchange rate declined below 70 rubles for the first time since March 6 during the today's trading on the Moscow stock exchange.



As of 11:59 Moscow time, the dollar lost 0.50 rubles and was worth 69.64 rubles, while the euro lost 0.35 rubles and was worth 77.58 rubles on the Moscow exchange.



Moscow time the RTS index rose 29.57 points (2,439%) compared to the closing of the previous trading day and is 1241,77 points.

The MOEX Index was up 1.22% to 2,768.2, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 2.32% to 1,248.